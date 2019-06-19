Environment, Wildlife and Tourism, Kitso Mokaila, says free medical services and other government cushion programmes are sufficient compensation for people who have been attacked and injured by wild animals.

Speaking at the ongoing North West District Full Council meeting in Maun on Tuesday, Mokaila explained to councillors that there is no need to compensate those injured because government provides free health care.

“The issue of injury is a tricky one, but if you look at it, the government provides free health care so anyone injured is given free treatment for the injuries,” Mokaila stated.

He was in fact responding to a question by one of the councillors, Luke Motlaleselelo who had wanted to know why the government only compensated families of victims killed by wild animals and yet silent on the injured.

Speaking on the sidelines of the council meeting Mokaila further said “what people want is a double dip. Free medical cover is there, but when there is permanent disability, Motingwa’s office (Disability office under Office of the President) is there to cushion them. There are other government services that are open for them as well.”