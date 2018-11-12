No clean water for Ramotswa

While the country is still in the grip of a diarrhea outbreak that has so far killed around forty young children during the past two months, scores of residents in the Ramotswa constituency are said to be drinking contaminated water from the river and hence exposing children to the deadly rota-virus.

Member of Parliament for the constituency, Samuel Rantuana last Thursday told parliament that people have resorted to using water from the river which is not recommended for human consumption as they do not have any alternative water source.

In his comment, Rantuana had wanted to know from the Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services, when the water reticulation will be done in Magope and Disana wards and whether the minister was “aware that more than seventy percent of the people in the said areas are workers whose tax should be used to provide services to them.”

In response Assistant Minister, Itumeleng Moipisi, explained that there are currently no plans to undertake water reticulation in the said wards because already Magope has three stand pipes, latest of which was erected five months ago.

“Ramotswa village network rehabilitation designs which include Magope were completed in 2009 and will be used for full reticulation in future when funds become available. Disana will be considered under the same project,” Moipisi explained.

The Assistant Minister however said his ministry was not aware of people who have resorted to using water from the river and in turn discouraged such use.

“My ministry is not aware of people who have resorted to using water from the river and would discourage such use for public health reasons and recommend the use of designated stand pipes,” he added.

Since the outbreak of diarrhoea in September this year, the Ministry of Health has been encouraging good hygiene practices and advised the nation to boil water including tap water at least for three minutes before drinking.