No cheer as Zanu-PF retains power

Hours after he was declared winner in the just ended elections, there are still no wild cheers to celebrate President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory who narrowly won the popular vote against Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance.

Instead it was business as usual in Bulawayo as people went on their daily business.

The same situation was reportedly happening in Harare and most major towns.

His victory was declared just after midnight and one would have expected his supporters to wake up in celebrations this morning.

Even though urban areas are largely opposition strongholds, Mnangagwa still garnered some votes and one would expect his supporters to be celebrating but alas.

“Those who voted for Zanu PF made their choice but they will not be spared from our daily struggles. I still can’t believe we are back to square one (sic), this so sad, I might as well consider going back to my village,” said Ntokozo Moyo, an airtime vendor in Bulawayo.

“I will never vote again, what’s the point. Signs were there that Chamisa would win and now this, kubuhlungu (it’s painful),” said one Susan Hadebe.

Journalist, Zenzele Ndebele however said he was not surprised by the election out-come.

“What result do you expect when the opposition is fractured? They can complain all they can but the truth is that opposition leaders have themselves and their egos to blame. If they were united and organised we could be having a different story,” he said adding that as long as opposition parties remain divided, Zimbabweans should forget about change.

The MDC-Alliance however still maintains it won the popular vote and would be seeking redress in court.

Chamisa tweeted saying they would be releasing proof and evidence that he indeed won.

He lost to Mngangagwa by 313 000 votes.