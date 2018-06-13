No case against soldiers who allegedly molested school girls

Botswana Network on Ethics, Law and HIV/AIDS (BONELA) has not been able to build a case against soldiers who, in January this year, allegedly violated schoolgirls sexually in Gaborone during a boot camp.

BONELA Director, Cindy Kelemi, has told The Voice that they have done the investigations and indeed discovered that the alleged assaults took place.

However she indicated that they could not open a court case against the alleged sex offenders because the parents and or the concerned students were not willing to take the legal route.

“What I can say is, the matter has been dropped for now because the complainants are not comfortable in pursuing it. Remember we never opened a case, but rather what all we did was investigate the matter,” Kelemi added.

In January this year, reports were made to BONELA that some soldiers who participated in a boot camp at Naledi Senior Secondary School in Gaborone violated some students, sexually and physically.

However both the Botswana Defence Force and the school management had long dismissed the allegations as baseless.