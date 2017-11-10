Home Chillin Out No boots for top dogs

No boots for top dogs

Shaya
Ever wondered why the well known drug dealers in Gaborone are not getting the canine treatment.

Well according to sources close to the drugs busting unit, some businessmen and political leaders who form part of the drug cartel have warned police officers to stay the ‘eff’ out their territory.

Shaya learnt that police have uncovered a huge drug syndicate involving millionaires and politicians who stay behind high walls, electric fences and intercom.

If you are waiting for a big fish, a real shark to be paraded on Btv after another of ‘Boots’ successful busts, I got bad news for you – No millionaire will be arrested and paraded, Btv will continue parading sardines while sharks swim freely in the shallow waters. Welcome to BW.

