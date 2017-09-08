No more alcohol at festivals

• Khama wants stadium festivals cancelled • Pabalinga visits deceased family • Cabinet meets over GIMC death

Following the tragic death of a 20-year-old University of Botswana (UB) student over the weekend, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Culture Development (MYSC) Thapelo Olopeng has announced a ban on alcohol at festivals.

On Tuesday sources close to the development reported that it was President Ian Khama who strongly suggested that there should be no more music festivals hosted at the National Stadium.

The Voice has been told that Khama believed that there was not enough security provided by the organizers of the event, which would have prevented the death of Nametso Bogopa.

In an exclusive interview with The Voice on Wednesday after the cabinet meeting, the ever energetic Olopeng confirmed: “I am not happy about this, even President Khama is not happy. I have put my head on the block for the entertainment industry growth, I will not let some people ruin this for me,” he said and added: “Olopeng further said “I will ban alcohol at festivals. We cannot lose lives because of a handful individuals. Fact of the matter is people went into that stadium carrying knives, police reported incidents of rape and theft, these are very serious incidents that Government will not take lightly,” he said.

Olopeng further said after getting all the reports from the event organizers, the Botswana National Sports Commision (BNSC) as well from his Ministry there will be ‘hell’ to pay.

“Wrong has been done. Harsh measures will be taken and someone somehow will pay for this. I do not want to say much at the moment because I am still waiting for the reports,” said the Minister who has been termed as the most pro active Minister of the current Cabinet.

Olopeng further said he will issue a statement on what measures his Ministry will take against those found guilty next week Monday.

Meanwhile a source from the family of the deceased confirmed that the event organiser, Thapelo ‘Fish’ Pabalinga, visited the family on Monday.

The source said that Pabalinga has offered to assist the family with funeral arrangement an offer which was welcomed by the family.

For his part, Pabalinga did not want to discuss the matter. “I will host a press conference next week. I want everything to settle and I want to respect the deceased. I am aware of the backlash I have been receiving and I will make my position known next week,” he said.

The GIMC is a weeklong event hosted at the beginning of the month of September.

The event is on its fourth installment and has continued to attract a bumper crowd over the years.

It has been listed among Top 10 events to attend in Africa alongside the Capetown Jazz festival and Durban July among others.