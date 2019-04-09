Nkomazana fails to comply with bail conditions

A Zimbabwean Gardener, Bhekizwe Nkomazana accused of stealing P3.9 million from his late boss, Solomon Tlhapane has failed to comply with bail conditions.

Nkomazana was recently granted bail by Broadhurst Regional Magistrate, Masilo Mathaka after spending more than two years in prison pending trial.

The magistrate however extended Nkomazana’s remand warrant this Wednesday saying he can only release the accused man if he surrendered his Botswana passport.

The Regional Magistrate had granted Nkomazana P15 000 bail and ordered that he provides two Batswana sureties who will bind themselves with P10 000.

He is also to surrender his travel documents, report to Broadhurst Police everyday and stay within 10km radius of Gaborone.

The investigating Officer, Detective Senior Superintendent Sergeant Marapo told court that during arrest Nkomazana refused to surrender his Botswana passport.

On the contrary Nkomazana claims Marapo knows where the passport is and has accused the investigating officer with sabotaging him as he was granted bail against his remand application.

He said he was arrested at River Walk and the Police took it when they went to search his rented house in Block 7 in his absence.

Marapo had argued that Nkomazana was a flight risk with two identities.

The accused’s names on the Zimbabwean passport are Bhekizwe Nkomazana while on the Botswana passport he is Khaya Bheki Mazibuku (names which are said to be the late Tlhapane’s son in law).

Marapo also argued that the suspect was likely to escape and start life somewhere police had not yet recovered millions he is suspected to have stolen.

Case management conference was set for April 26th, 2019 while trial date will be set on that same day.

Other five accused persons, Daniel Gasefiwe, Keothupile Keothupile, Levy Mosweu, Tebogo Edwin Koketso and Othusitse Seoke will also appear for mention on the day.