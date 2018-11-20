Nkayigwa warns trafficked voters to cease and desist

Threatens to take the roll to court

Member of Parliament for Gaborone North, Haskins Nkayigwa has issued a strong warning for trafficked voters to cease and desist in their unlawful maneuvers.

Speaking in an interview with The Voice, Nkayigwa said that he was waiting for the final voter’s roll to compile a list of names of people who were trafficked so that he can take action against them.

After compiling a list of their names, his party, Alliance for Progressives will then take them to court to have such individuals extracted from the roll.

“We have joined hands with disgruntled Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) members, and the Umbrella for Democratic Change candidates to fight this voter trafficking malaise and those who will be found to have been trafficked will be dealt with severely,” warned the MP.

Nkayigwa accused his opponent, the BDP candidate for Gaborone North, Mpho Balopi of being too desperate and resorting to dirty tactics as he was now using cars he donated to the constituency to ferry people from other constituencies.

“They are afraid we will humiliate them at the ballot and they are now resorting to dirty tricks,” said Nkaigwa who went on to describe how him and his colleagues blocked a number of vehicles trafficking people on Sunday which was the last day of voter registration.

” Majority of the people were brought in from Mochudi with Anderson Diteko of BDP being the ringleader. They arrived on Sunday towards the close of registration and after we blocked them they went to another registration station but we followed them there until they gave up,” he said

Councillor for Sebele ward, Lesego Mabego corroborated Nkayigwa’s story and added that as they put pressure by interrogating suspects the trafficked people ran away.

“At first they claimed to be Bitcoin agents recruiting new members but they later changed their story and confessed that they were there to register for elections. They also claimed to be residing at Sethoa village in Block 10 but when they were asked for their plot numbers, they had to check where they had written the numbers on their hands. It was suspicious and we quizzed them some more until some bolted.

It turned out that some of the plot numbers they gave us were for undeveloped plots in Setlhoa,” said the councilor.

However, Diteko said he did not remember trafficking people. “We didn’t traffic anyone and that unsubstantiated information peddled by the power hungry MP and his company is false,” lashed out Diteko.

Efforts to get a comment from Balopi failed, as his phone did not go through.

Meanwhile, Nkayigwa has challenged President Mokgweetsi Masisi to deny allegations that the Choppies Group of Companies had cleared all his debts when he ascended to the presidency.

When making a contribution in Parliament last week, Nkayigwa said that Masisi should also tell the nation if the same Company (Choppies) did not register a company for him, which the company is currently running on his behalf.

“He should come out and tell Batswana whether he benefited from the National Petroleum Fund or not. He should also clear speculations that he also benefited from the Capital Management Botswana.”

“ These are the questions that Batswana need answers for. We don’t want to speculate,” Nkaigwa remarked and went on to express shock at some Indians who received Presidential Awards on Independence Day.

“ I wonder what it is that the Indians did that warranted for them to be bestowed such a great honour?” Nkayigwa asked.