Nkate for President?

No easy walk to the state house for Masisi

Vice President, Mokgweetsi Masisi’s road to the state house seems to be full of challenges.

Apart from facing a stiff competition from a united opposition through the Umbrella for Democratic Change, there is the returnee, Jacob Nkate for Masisi to parry

A former cabinet minister in president Festus Mogae’s cabinet, Nkate has decided to do what has never been done before in the history of the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) by disrupting the automatic succession plan to the presidency.

Nkate takes Masisi head on

Expressing his interest to run for the highest office in the land, Nkate says, “I have ambitions to be the president of this country and I will challenge Masisi for the presidency.”

Speaking in an interview with The Voice, Nkate who is currently campaigning for the Secretary General position at the upcoming National Congress set for July argued that there was no provision that bars anyone to challenge the incumbent party president in the BDP constitution.

He stated that although his main focus for now is on the July Congress, he was looking beyond that.

“I am supporting Masisi for the Chairmanship position but when we go for Special Congress before 2019 elections I will challenge him for the Presidential seat,” Nkate said.

Although he expressed his interest in leading the country after 2019 elections, he pointed out that the VP’s performance after President Ian Khama’s departure in 2018 will be a determining factor in whether to challenge Masisi or not.

“If our working relationship and his performance is good then I may reconsider and not challenge him but if not, I will take him head on. I am not rich when it comes to money but I am rich in mind.”

The former Botswana Ambassador to Japan said since his return in November, he has gained enough support to contest for any position within the part that he wants.

He dismissed allegations that he entered into a compromise deal with Masisi following his withdrawal from the Chairmanship race.

“I have not cut any deal with anyone and I am happy with the position that I will be campaigning for. Once we pass that stage it will be a new path,” he added.

BDP is scheduled to go for a Special Congress between June and July 2019.

Masisi did not wish to comment on Nkate’s Nkate’s ambitions.