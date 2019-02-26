Nkange woman survives lightning strike

The shock of her life

An Nkange woman is lucky to be alive after literally receiving the shock of her life on Sunday – she was struck in the face by lightning.

39-year-old Ntombi Monto was sheltering with her family at their home in Marula ward when a mighty storm rocked the small Kalanga village, located some 30km from Tutume.

“It was hail storms this Sunday around five late afternoon. I was with my children and husband, Seikaneng Monto, in the house. One of my children stood by the door to check on the rain only to find that our neighbour’s house was swept away by the rains,” explained Ntombi, gesturing sadly towards her neighbour’s yard, where the sorry remains of a sodden mud-hut are visible.

What happened next will stay with the mother-of-six for as long as she lives.

“When I stood by the door to check, I was approached by a huge light that left me confused. I felt a blinding pain in my forehead and saw myself falling on the wall. My heart stopped pumping and my hands froze. Everything went black!” Ntombi narrated dramatically, before adding, as if in afterthought, “I guess I fainted.”

Shuddering involuntarily as she relives her death-defying experience, Ntombi estimates she blacked out for no more than three minutes.

“My husband and a neighbour rushed me to the clinic where I was treated and discharged,” she said, adding that it was the first time such a phenomenon had affected a member of her family.