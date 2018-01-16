Nine lashes for duo caught stealing

Two Mogoditshane men caught stealing gas cylinders and stoves were sentenced to nine lashes each by the customary court on Friday.

Appearing before Chief Alfred Dihutso, the duo, 25-year-old Karabo Bodutu and Dimpho Phuduhudu, 23, both pleaded guilty to the charge.

Evidence given before the court was that, on the 6th of January the pair broke into one Obatile Sesinyi’s house and stole a 9kg gas cylinder and a two-burner stove valued at P480.

The thieves then broke into one Mothoemang Sepako’s dwelling and made away with another 9kg gas cylinder as well as a three-burner stove and two pots with a combined worth of P679.

The stolen items have since been recovered and returned to the owners.

During mitigation, Bodutu pleaded with the court not to sentence him to prison, claiming to be the father of two young children who are reliant on his support.

For his part, Phuduhudu said he was a student who could not afford to miss any lessons and so begged not to be sent to jail.

The duo duly got their wish but it came at a painful price.

“You are both going to get six lashes for the first offence and three lashes for the other and I should not see you in court again. If you commit an offence again you are going to prison,” ruled Chief Dihutso.