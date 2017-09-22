How nine elephants were electrocuted

An Engineer’s perspective

The death of nine elephants near Dukwi this past weekend has been a hot topic both on social and mainstream media. The nine male beasts succumbed to 53 000 Volts of electricity when a power line fell near a waterhole.

According to Water Utilities, elephants travel thousands of kilometres in search of water. They have apparently mastered the art of digging out water carrier lines and bursting pipes to quench their thirst.

Known to posses some human attributes, these elephants retrace their steps every dry season to dig out this pipelines supplying the Nata region.

However last Friday their usually successful search for the precious liquid ended fatally.

According to a Botswana Corporation Engineer Victor Masilo, the first elephant could have died on Friday night. Masilo said the first signal of a possible fault was picked up on Friday, but there was no response as the fault later cleared.

“We have what we call a protection site which cuts supply each time there’s a fault,” Masilo said.

The system, Masilo explained has been programmed to cut power supply three times when there’s a fault and log out on the fourth fault.

However this time around the system did not log out despite numerous fault signals registered at the protection site.

Masilo said they suspect that when the first elephant to be electrocuted fell on contact, the system scanned for faults as usual but it found none since the elephant had fallen.

“The next fault would have been registered when the second elephant came into contact with loosely hanging wires. It too fell and there was no longer contact with the electric wires and the system cleared the line again. This is what could have happened to the rest of the elephants as they tussled for a spot at the small drinking hole,” he said.

Masilo said they also suspect that as elephants are social beings some beasts may have been electrocuted in an attempt to rescue their mates.

“When the fault signals continued up to Sunday, the team set out to patrol the line on Monday morning and sadly discovered this gruesome scene,” he said.

Dukwi residents have been permitted to skin the nine carcasses and eat the meat after a go ahead from a veterinarian.

Residents had in an earlier interview with The Voice vented out their anger and accused the Ministry of inhumanity for denying them a chance for a rare feast on Africa’s largest mammal.