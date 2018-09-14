Nijel ventures into the Security business

It is always encouraging to see youngsters trying to improve their lives and if our local athlete Nijel Amos has not yet proved himself, I don’t know who has!

The silver bullet has ventured into the security business and his first big gig came this Saturday at the GIMC music festival.

The Olympic medallist has also launched a Nijel Amos Foundation amongst many other things he is involved in like brand ambassadorship.

Notably it was his boys from Marobela who are running the show whilst he is busy making history on the tracks.

That’s the way to go about it young man, not this business of Deejaying you wanted to tap in into!

Shaya hopes he gets an invite to your end of year event, I heard the last one was epic!