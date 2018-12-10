Night of fun turns tragic as man drowns in a swimming pool

A weekend of entertainment at Rocklane Lodge in Molepolole turned tragic last week after a 24-year-old man drowned in a swimming pool.

The deceased, Phologo Leo, from Ntloelengwae ward had apparently been swimming with his friends after drinking alcohol last week Saturday night.

According to the deceased’s cousin, Mopapa Popie Leo (31), on the fateful night Phologo- together with four of his friends went out on a night of fun as usual.

When they arrived at the popular entertainment joint, Phologo and two of the friends decided to take a swim and Phologo submerged under the water only for his lifeless body to be retrieved later.

“Later on the two friends who were swimming with him got outside the pool unaware that they were leaving their colleague inside the pool and went to rest at the front of the lodge. After sometime when they did not see Phologo they remembered that he had been swimming and they went back to the pool to look for him,” the aggrieved Mopapa said in an interview.

Upon searching in the pool, Phologo’s friends found him unconscious at the bottom but their first aid attempts were too late to resuscitate him.

“The boys tried to call the police and the ambulance but failed to get any response. They looked for one of his cousin’s number and called him to inform him about the incident,” the distressed Mopapa said and added that his father and other relatives arrived at the scene and took the deceased to Scottish Livingstone Hospital where he was certified dead.

Assistant Superintendant Percy Kerekang confirmed the incident and cautioned the public to be careful and to always exercise caution around swimming pools.

He further advised those who cannot swim to seek the help of experienced swimmers.