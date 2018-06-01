Nhabe region new boss promises instant results

Nhabe Regional Football Association held their elective Annual General Assembly this past weekend where Norman Sebele was elected the association’s new Chairman.

Sebele garnered 14 votes, seeing off competition from former Chairman Kgato Moitai who was voted by nine people, while Kabelo Dikinya came a further third with seven votes.

Sebele will be at the helm of the troubled regional association for the next four years assisted by Ephraim Kgwarae.

The newly elected Chairman is expected to hit the ground running after wrestling power from Moitai who has been at the helm for the last 12 years.

In an interview with Voice Sports, Sebele stated that his main priority is to improve women football in the region.

He said the region needed a dedicated committee dealing with women football, not the current arrangement where there’s one person co-opted to the regional committee.

“There’s money set aside for Women football and we have to find a way of using this opportunity enjoyed by other women teams around the country,” he said.

Sebele said all it takes is setting up teams and then nurturing them until they are self sufficient.

He also noted that his main objective is to at least elevate two teams from the region to the First Division league.

“However to achieve this we need funds, and we need to find a way to use tourism in our region to generate funds and attract sponsorship,” said Sebele.

The newly elected Chairman further said the time has come to engage different stakeholders including the community of Maun.

He said it is not acceptable in this era to have no woman football league in the region when there are young girls who have shown interest in the sport.

“As a football loving person it is too much to bear to see the region not doing badly in this code. I’m willing to work hard to produce better results,” said the optimistic Sebele.

The new broom said he’ll step down if there’s no improvement in the next two years. “There’d be no reason for me to campaign for re-election,” he said.

Nhabe region has 15 teams with one (Sankoyo Bushbucks) plying its trade in the BTC Premier League.