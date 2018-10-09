Ngele in demand

PSL clubs looking to sign scorned Sundowner

A number of South African Premier League team are said to be eyeing Botswana’s export to SA, Mogakolodi Ngele.

‘Tsotso’, as the lanky midfielder is affectionately known, looks set to leave Mamelodi Sundowns, with the Brazilians electing not to register him for the league this season.

It leaves Ngele lingering in limbo.

Although he is still contracted to the eight-time Premier League champions, it seems unlikely that he will feature for them again.

However, in an exclusive interview with Voice Sport during the Tsotso Ngele Annual Charity Tournament held at White City grounds in Gaborone on Monday, despite his lack of game time, Ngele remained upbeat.

“I cannot let my current situation affect me negatively. I understand that in life there are problems and this phase can be a test from God!

“I went there to play so even if I don’t play, I will not lose hope – I want to be an example to many local players,” stressed the highly-rated baller, who turns 28 on Saturday (6 October).

Ngele, who joined Sundowns in 2015 but has been restricted to just nine starts and loaned out three times, revealed that a number of PSL teams were interested in his capturing signature.

However, he explained that a move could not materialise because he still has a contract with Sundowns.

“So since I am still contracted to Sundowns it will be improper to discuss anything away from them; I am their player!”

Ngele ended the brief interview by encouraging local players to be disciplined if they want to succeed.

“You must not get carried away and drink alcohol thinking you have made it,” advised the softly-spoken but hard-tackling Zebra.