Newborn baby found alive in a pit latrine

A young mother at Tsamaya village is being questioned by the police after her newborn baby was retrieved from a pit latrine on Tuesday.

According to Tshesebe Station Commander, Amos Kekgathetse, they received a report on Tuesday at around 1330hours after the suspect’s grandmother heard feeble cries coming from the toilet.

“We went there and managed to retrieve the newborn baby and rushed her to the clinic. She was later referred to Nyangabwe Hospital together with its mother,” Kekgathetse said.

The Tshesebe Police Chief said the 24-year-old suspect’s grandmother said she has long suspected that her granddaughter was pregnant.

“She said the young lady denied the pregnancy whenever she enquired of her bulging tummy. She however became suspicious when on Tuesday she heard a baby crying in the pit latrine,” said the police boss.

He further added that the baby’s mother will be assessed by medical doctors and is likely to be charged with attempted murder.