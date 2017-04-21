New player enters the internet game

Have you seen light blue billboards around town with Athletics Gold Medalist Nijel Amos and television presenter, Sadie Dikgaka, and wondered what they were on about? Here is what they are up to.

The two local personalities, Amos and Dikgaka are CeneMedia brand ambassadors.

CeneMedia under the reins of chief executive officer, Niall Downey, is the new addition to the local Internet service provision scene.

The two celebrities were identified after an extensive search and were chosen for their professionalism and social standing.

An Australian, Downey recently relocated to Botswana to set up what he refers to as ‘the most competitive ISP in the country.’

Dispelling possible confusion among customers, Downey explains in an Interview that CeneMedia is an Internet Service, Provider (ISP) and not a telecommunication network provider.

Powered by ConceroTel, an Australian satellite and communications provider, which prides itself in being at the forefront of telecommunications development through close relationships with scientists, engineers, business professionals and government, CeneMedia pledges the provision of cutting edge technology to its customers.

Before relocating to Botswana, Downey worked for 10 years in the South Pacific where the use of satellite and not cable Internet is revered mostly because it is cheaper.

About competition, he says, “It stimulates growth, freedom of business and innovation so competitors are an integral part of getting ahead in business. Monopoly makes the industry bland and uninspiring.”

CeneMedia, the CEO has divulged has a partnership with BroadBand Botswana Internet (BBI) on over 30 hotspots located around Gaborone and Francistown.

Prompted by an interest in wildlife conservation, CeneMedia also has a working partnership with the Anti-poaching department to help track populations of rhinoceros s in the wild.

“The rhino horn is one of the most expensive product on the black market and in most cases it’s locals who perpetrate killings of rhinos, it’s heartless really,” he said.