New place, new vibe

In Molapo Leisure Gardens Francistown has found a new place which has definitely brought a new vibe in the city.

The Leisure Gardens are exactly what the doctor has ordered for fun lovers.

Molapo Leisure Gardens offers complete venue service, programming, entertainment, special event, coordinating high quality activities and competitive Holiday home hospitality.

After hosting successful events like Spring Break and Green Jam Sundays, this hidden serene location is now in demand, and expected to be fully booked for November and December in no time.