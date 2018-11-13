New listing rules force Furnmart to delist

Botswana Stock Exchange Limited (BSEL) new listing rules have forced Furmart to delist its shares from the stock market.

As a result, the company will convene an Extra General Meeting (EGM) next month where the issue of delisting will be top of the agenda.

Furnmart Chairman, John Tobias Mynhardt says the new listing requirements which come into effect on the 1st of January next year, will mean that the company will not meet the revised minimum free float, and as result will not meet the conditions for remaining listed.

In a statement to the market, Mynhardt explained that the price of Furnmart shares has been declining since 2015, ranging between 53 and 55 thebe since October 2017.

In addition, Mynhardt says the share has proved to be illiquid with only 3.04 percent of all shares trading in the six financial years.

“The poor share performance and lack of liquidity are arguably compounded by the negative sentiment investors have shown towards the furniture industry in recent years following the poor performance of furniture companies listed in South Africa such as Steinhoff and the Lewis Group,” said Mynhardt.

According to Mynhardt, the furniture industry is not supported by many investors which further lessen any benefits of being listed.

The delisting of Furnmart will bring to an end a 20-year stay at BSEL, having listed in December 1998.