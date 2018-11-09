New Era College produces its first Degree graduates

Since its inception for the past nine years New Era College have produced their first degree programmes graduates.

This was revealed on Friday during the college class of 2018 3rd graduation ceremony held in Gaborone.

About 501 students graduated in Engineering and Tourism Programmes and 164 of them, through target 20 000, did construction, telecommunications, accommodation and electrical engineering.

The event was held under the theme ‘Skills for the Future Work Force.’

Speaking at the event Minister of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology Ngaka Ngaka said the theme was in line with the government’s desire to create skills and jobs that are relevant to expectations of the ‘fourth industrial revolution.’

He advised graduates to utilise the skills they acquired to deliver top class service.

“Use your skills to explore entrepreneurial path as government is looking up to you to create employment for yourselves and others. To enable you to have a transformative effect on your lives and those of others, the government has a number of entrepreneurship development programmes like CEDA, LEA and Innovation Hub. The world is open to the work of people who are passionate and intent on creating their own paths,” said Ngaka.

He said the country still relies on imported labour on sectors like engineering, manufacturing, construction, medicine and others.

The Minister said the expectation is that engineering programmes graduates will find lasting solutions to socio-economic challenges.

He said they are the ones who can change the face of this country and make it viable and significant globally.