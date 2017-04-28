New coach for Tafic

Who’ll ascend to Matjiminyenga’s hot seat

The long awaited return of Tafic Football Club to top flight football will present an opportunity for unemployed coaches.

The club’s winning coach Elias Chinyemba does not meet the Premier League requirement of a C license.

Chinyemba holds a B licence and can only be an assistant coach.

Voice Sports Editor Kabelo Dipholo looks at possible names that can take over at the Francistown outfit.

The former Extension Gunners coach has been out of work for over a month after parting ways with Gunners. He has been linked with Orapa United, claims he has vehemently denied.

A knowledgeable coach, Chicco would be a perfect fit for a club known for a brand of football famously called ‘undipe ndi kupe’.

A man who has so much potential but has achieved very little, a new start at Tafic will present him with an opportunity to build his fortress from scratch.

Chances of getting him:

The first stumbling block will probably be Chico’s price tag.

Good coaches don’t come cheap and for the fashion loving Nare to relocate to Francistown, the numbers should add up.

With no known financial sponsor, Matjiminyenga may have to let this one go.

Undoubtedly one of the most experienced and decorated local coaches.

Bright has won everything locally and remains the only local coach to ply his trade in the lucrative Premier Soccer League in South Africa.

Currently in the first division with Morupule Wanderers, Bright has no business soiling his reputation in the dusty Palapye grounds.

There was hope that he’d help Wanderers get automatic promotion, that has not happened and I don’t see him sticking around for a second bite.

Chances of getting him:

The lure of the premier league should be enough for Bright.

Tafic will be his chance to prove to all that he still got it.

Bright was successful in the late 90s with Mogoditshane Fighters and Tafic will be his best bet for a return to the glory days.

Mlungisi Davies Kopi

A Tafic legend who has played selflessly for the Reds. Kopi is revered in Francistown and his return to Matjiminyenga will be welcomed with open arms.

As part of the exclusive group that won the Coca Cola cup in 2002, Kopi has a special place in the hearts of many Tafic fans.

He knows the culture and remains a die-hard Tafic supporter.

Chances of getting him:

Kopi recently helped Sharps United’s automatic promotion to the premier league alongside Pio Paul.

It might be a difficult decision for him to leave Paul just when it looks like they are on to something big.

Kopi also knows internal politics at Tafic and may want to stay far away from the team.

Mooketsi China Mading

Another local coach who has promised so much but delivered so little.

The former Zebras number one still has a lot to prove in his coaching career.

His time at FC Satmos was a nightmare. Mading failed dismally to inspire Satmos in their brief appearance in the league denting his credentials in the process.

Tafic will present a new lease of life for the unattached coach.

Chances of getting him:

After the closure of BCL mine, Mading moved to Sua town and was recently employed.

With Sua Flamingos’ failure to gain automatic promotion Mading might be courted by the club management to take over from Ennos Mmmesi.

Travelling between Sua and Francistown daily might prove a challenge and Mading will understandably opt to wait and see what happens at Flamingos.