New CEO lays out road map for fairground holdings

Fairground Holdings, a parastatal trading in hospitality and tourism services has put in place plans to partner with Hotels and Tourism Institutions to offer career enriching internship programmes.

Speaking at a meeting to introduce her as the new Fairgrounds Holdings Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gorata Gabaraane said that the institution would play an active role in creating a natural pool for selecting above average future employees for the hospitality and tourism sector.

Laying out her roadmap, Gabaraane who boasts over 10 years in the tourism industry said that she aimed to increase sales channels by collaborating with partners from different industries.

” We will collaborate with our competitors who offer facilities we don’t have like accommodation,” she said.

Further explaining Fairground Holdings development plans, Gabaraane said, “We are working on developing an upmarket lifestyle hub that would cater for diverse clientele providing a work, stay and play environment.”

The new woman at the helm stated how there were often graduates applying for work with little or no working experience.

” We plan to start internship programmes of 3-6 months to familiarise students with work environment,” she explained.

Expounding on Fairgrounds expansion plan, Gabaraane said plans were afoot to add upmarket and sophisticated services in relation to infrastructure.

” We have 34 hectares of land and only 20% of it is used, we need to develop on the remaining land,” she said.

When asked about their competitors, she answered by saying that they plan to upgrade their facilities and try modern strategies to help expand their business by bringing in new customers.

” The local market is small, we want to be in a space of attracting international businesses. I am back in hospitality and I am bringing growth,” The new CEO said confidently.