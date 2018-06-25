New Cabinet transfers a good move- Analyst

Political Analyst, Anthony Morima, has welcomed the latest transfers of Cabinet Ministers that were announced last Wednesday.

The changes which were announced by Permanent Secretary to the President and Secretary to Cabinet, Carter Morupisi, saw Unity Dow being transferred from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing Development to that of International Affairs and Cooperation, swapping with Vincent Seretse.

Morima says Seretse is best suited for the new job as he has a wealth of experience in the field considering his background as former Managing Director of Kwena Property Services as well as Property Manager for Knight Frank and Rutley Botswana.

Minister Seretse was also once a Director of an ICT Company called RPC Data Botswana and has also once headed Botswana Telecommunications Corporation (BTC).

Morima says that with such a rich background, he expects Seretse to handle the new portfolio with ease and be counted among the best performing Ministers.

However, Morima says whilst Dow would have been better suited to handle the Defence, Justice and Security Ministry, he is confident that she has the capability to equally handle the foreign affairs portfolio. “She has always been misplaced all along but the new ministry is close to her former work as a judge. It is time we place people according to their strengths,” he said.

The renowned political analyst believes that with Dow’s legal background, her experience will be vital when dealing with other countries on bilateral relations and cooperation forums.