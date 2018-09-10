Neo Moroka slams Ipelegeng

Resident President of Debeers, Neo Moroka, has called for an overhaul of some outdated policies which he said are serving no purpose.

Speaking at the ongoing Northern Business Conference in Francistown, Moroka who is also the Vision 2036 Chairman, cited Ipelegeng as one of the policies that serves no purpose.

“We have to review some of our policies to ensure that they are in line with what the people want. One of such policies for instance is Ipelegeng. I feel it is a policy that actually entraps people in poverty, no one can graduate from it.”

The former legislator further said Batswana must have faith and belief in themselves, and that they are capable of transforming the country’s economy.

“We rely far too much in consultants who come here and tell things we already know. That has to change,” he said.