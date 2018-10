Ikajazz maestro Ndingo Johwa has released a new album titled “Ndingawanambili”.

The new album has songs such as “Nare” and “Meno machena” which are expected to spice up the festive mood this October.

John’s release would be a sigh of relief for his loyal fans who were worried that the artist could be calling it quits after releasing the ‘Best of album” and MP3 Collections.