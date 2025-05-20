NDB’s green revolution

Growing hope for sustainable agriculture in Botswana

The National Development Bank (NDB) has made positive strides in regards to Green Energy Transition for Sustainable Agriculture, successfully funding 54 agric business ventures in the last 30 months.

The project, seen as the start of a green revolution in Botswana, was launched in October 2022 through a P12.8 million grant from the German government.

Sourced through the German Development Corporation/IKI Small Grants programme, the scheme has helped smallholder farmers’ shift to solar-powered solutions, cutting CO2 emissions by 770 tonnes annually.

This saved 26,720 litres of diesel a month, conserved 1,600 cubic meters of water per hectare, and optimized over 30,000 kWh of clean energy.

Speaking at the project closing on Tuesday, NDB Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ogone Madisa, noted the combination of green energy and agriculture doesn’t just grow crops; it grows sustainable futures as well!

“This isn’t just about planting crops; it’s about planting the seeds for sustainable growth and a climate-smart future for Botswana. This project reflects NDB’s commitment to being the catalyst for sustainable economic development in Botswana. We are transforming into Botswana’s centre of wealth creation for SMEs, driving scalable, sustainable industries. We’re not just talking about green energy; we’re leading with innovative solutions that will change how we grow, sustain, and empower. We are turning climate action into economic action, empowering farmers and green entrepreneurs to thrive in a rapidly changing climate,” declared Madisa, noting the figures prove the power of sustainability in action.

With an emphasis on empowerment, 45 percent of the projects were women-led, seven percent were youth-led, with young people making up 60 percent of the workforce.

Officiating at the event, Acting Minister of Lands and Agriculture, Dr Edwin Dikoloti, highlighted the need for agriculture to evolve in line with global environmental shifts.

“The agriculture sector must adapt to the realities of climate change if it is to make a meaningful contribution to the national economy. The project has not only enhanced agricultural productivity, it has also made tangible contributions towards achieving Botswana’s broader development aspirations and climate resilience goals. Smallholder farmers have been empowered with the tools, knowledge, and resources necessary to adapt to, and mitigate against, the growing impacts of climate change,” said Dikoloti.

“Climate change is no longer a distant threat; it is a lived, present-day experience. Unpredictable rainfall patterns, prolonged droughts, and land degradation are impacting our national food security, threatening rural livelihoods, and posing significant challenges to our economy,” continued Dikoloti.

He further urged the nation to transform the way it produces food, calling for green energy solutions across the entire agricultural value chain, from production and processing to distribution.

Reflecting on an incredibly successful, important initiative, German Ambassador to Botswana, Gabriela Bennemann, said, “Farmers are on the frontlines, where the impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss are felt most acutely. But today, only a small portion of around 2 percent of international climate and biodiversity finance reaches local communities, particularly in the Global South. Smallholders now irrigate their plants through efficient drip irrigation systems as a result of this project.”

Focus areas of the project included: Solar-powered smart irrigation, Solar Photovoltaic Systems, Solar Pumping, Controlled Farming, Greenhouse and Tunelling, Efficient Lighting, heating and cooling with geographical reach extending to various districts across Botswana.

25 hectares were fitted with irrigation systems while 19 hectares were given shade nets for controlled- environment agriculture. Replacement of 32 diesel pumps with solar alternatives boosted sustainability and cut costs, saving farmers P4.97 million annually.