NDB receive fiery feedback from customers

The National Development Bank (NDB) held a customer forum at their Francistown offices last Thursday.

The Government-owned bank, which was established in 1963, dedicated the day to their customers, as a way of saying thank you for 54 years of unwavering support.

Speaking at the event, NDB’s Head of Client Services, Sethunya Gaolebogwe, noted that they owed much to their loyal client base.

“Without the support and loyalty from our customers as a bank we would have not achieved the milestone that we have to date,” she said.

During the forum, customers were given the opportunity to comment and make suggestions about the services and products offered by the bank.

A common grievance was the length of time it took for loans to be assessed, with the incompetence of inexperienced workers also highlighted.

“I applied for the ‘Nthatlose ko morakeng’ loan and experienced delayed turnaround time in the decision making – empower your workers so they can sell people better at the bank!” advised one of NDB’s more vocal customers, Clement Nicholas.

Responding to the criticism, the bank’s CEO Lorato Morapedi apologised for the ‘gap in communication’ between the front and back offices, adding that knowledge and expertise appear to be lacking slightly.

However, Morapedi vowed to address the problem, by conducting annual customer surveys and introducing customer service training for all their staff.

The CEO is adamant that these initiatives will help NDB achieve their vision: ‘Your First and Last’.