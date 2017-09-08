Ndaba‘s team submits damning evidence against rivals

The Ndaba Gaolathe-led Botswana Movement for Democracy’s (BMD) faction is said to have submitted contentious evidence to the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) National Executive Committee implicating their rivals.

During the ongoing appearance before the UDC NEC, the Ndaba faction together with their rivals led by Sidney Pilane, were given up to Thursday to have submitted all the evidence they have to support their cases.

The Voice has been informed that on Wednesday, Ndaba’s team had submitted a compiled report from the election officer who was handling the Matshekge Secondary School where the Pilane faction held its congress.

The report apparently indicates that there was no electoral board to run the elections and it also states that the verification of voters roll was not done.

According to information gathered this week, the report also shows that the elections took less than 30 minutes to be completed.

A proof of receipts to have been received from 28 constituencies was submitted and the money is said to have been P14 000 instead of P10 000 as indicated by Gilbert Mangole who was the Party’s Secretary General.

The report further shows that the other 17 constituencies submitted their names but the money was not collected.

It is said that a copy with names of those who were allowed inside Matshekge and names of the Regional Chairmen and Branch Secretaries who were also denied entry have been submitted.

When asked, the faction’s Secretary General, Phenyo Butale confirmed having submitted written evidence and were waiting for the outcome.

“It is true that we submitted our written evidence today (Wednesday) but I cannot share what it was since it may jeopardize the ongoing negotiations process,” he said.

UDC’s Spokesperson, Moeti Mohwasa, declined to comment on the matter saying the deadline for all submissions were on Thursday.

“We will brief the press when we feel it’s necessary and I cannot discuss on who has or has not submitted now.”

Meanwhile Mangole issued a press statement in which he said that they have no doubt that in the presentation they made, they have represented the BMD of the UDC appropriately and were awaiting the response.

“It is natural that some of that which was discussed, currently remains not yet of public consumption until when appropriate. The UDC is yet to come back to us after digesting the presentations we have made.”

He urge their members, sympathisers and followers to remain calm and patient, so as to allow the UDC to get back to them.

“We shall continue to use other BMD set channels to communicate with our members on issues that demand direct engagement of the leaders of the BMD nationally,” he added.