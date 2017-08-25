Ndaba’s faction gives UDC another chance

New party plans put on hold

Botswana Movement for Democracy’s faction led by Ndaba Gaolathe has extended the deadline it had given the Umbrella for Democratic Change to have solved its internal matters.

Speaking to The Voice after their meeting with the UDC leadership on Wednesday evening, the faction’s Secretary General, Dr Phenyo Butale, said that they have decided to give the UDC a chance to meet the Pilane faction before they can take action.

The Pilane faction was supposed to appear before the UDC committee on the 23rd, a day after the Ndaba faction but failed to do that.

Media reports were that the faction had asked for dates in September as their President, Sidney Pilane, was not in the country.

“Since it is us who asked for UDC’s intervention, we decided to give them a chance to meet though we feel they are just buying time to frustrate us,” said Butale.

He expressed concern on the postponement saying their team put aside their commitments to honour the meeting. “What was so hard for them to do the same if they are really serious about resolving this mess,” Butale wondered.

However, UDC’s spokesperson, Moeti Mohwasa, confirmed having received a letter from the Pilane faction demanding another date. “We have to adhere to their request and we will write to them giving another date.”

He said that they were doing that to give each faction a fair chance of hearing before action can be taken.

There have been reports that the Ndaba faction was on the verge of forming a new party as per its members’ request.

However, Butale said that the issue was not discussed during their Wednesday meeting as they still believe the UDC committee will make the right decision.

“We didn’t talk about the formation of a new party as we are waiting for the outcome first,” he added.