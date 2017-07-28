Ndaba/Mmolotsi camp to consult members

Leaders of the troubled Botswana Movement for Democracy(BMD), Ndaba/Mmolotsi faction, are this weekend expected to address party members across the country.

The faction who call themselves ‘The Masses,’ will tomorrow (Saturday) hold meetings with their members to seek the way forward.

The party went to Bobonong National Congress divided and came back with two parallel Executive Committees.

The other faction lead by Sidney Pilane also came up with its own parallel committee.

Umbrella for Democratic Change President, Duma Boko, told the media this week that both factions submitted their names to his office and that as UDC they are forced to intervene since they do not know which committee is constitutional.

However, Wynter Mmolotsi who has been elected the Party’s Vice President by his camp told this publication that they were going on a national tour to meet their members.

“The party belongs to the people and we want to hear what they want us to do. We cannot make decisions on our own without involving them,” he said.

Though sketchy with details, Mmolotsi said that they decided to hold the weekend meetings after learning that the other faction has also submitted names of its executive committee to UDC.

“We cannot just sit back and watch things getting out of hand. Though we appreciate efforts put by our partners in the UDC, we have to keep them updated,” added the Francistown South legislator who also and maintained that their congress which was held at Bobonong Junior School was the legitimate one as it had delegates from the party.