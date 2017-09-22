Ndaba gives UDC the middle finger

Alliance Propgessives( AP) enters the fray

The Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) faction wars have finally come to a dramatic end with the formation of a new party called the Alliance for Progressives (AP).

Announcing the formation of the new party to a packed to capacity excited audience at Ave Maria hall in Gaborone on Wednesday evening, President Ndaba Gaolathe said, “We have decided to go with the will of the people. Where we were left naked we will now wear purple, where we were left homeless we found a new home, and we will go by the name Alliance for Progressives.”

The AP will be officially launched next month in Gaborone with its primary party colour as purple, Ndaba has revealed.

His faction of the BMD had rejected the opposition coalition, Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) recommendations of a power sharing deal because ‘the Sydney Pilane faction are “criminals.”

Rallying his troops to move on Ndaba said, “We need to move away from this endless bickering amongst ourselves. I take full responsibility for the circumstances which we find ourselves, in the buck ends with the leader, there is no two ways about it.”

The new party has however not yet decided whether they would align themselves with the UDC or not.

“There is still room for negotiations,” Ndaba noted.

Concerning the UDC mediation verdict passed on Tuesday night Ndaba said, “We have to accept that the Matshekge group is by extension the recognised group. We will not seek any role within the BMD, we will not exercise any option granted to us to take any position within the BMD, all of the current members of the Matshekge National Executive Committee (NEC) are free to keep their roles as they are the now legitimate BMD,” he said.

Ndaba further stated that his ‘faction’ had arrived at this to form a new home in good faith and that there were no regrets or doubts as to whether they are doing the right thing or not.

“There is no place for criminal activities, it has no place in the new Botswana. To say we should negotiate the sitting arrangement with those who do not believe in our core values is to go against our very existence,” the AP president said.

When contacted for a comment, the BMD Chairman, Nehemiah Modubule, whose team had on Wednesday morning written to Ndaba’s team asking them to consider the power sharing deal said, “We saw this coming. I mean they decided to host a parallel congress in Bobonong to elect the leadership of the new party. It really has not come as a surprise to us.”

Modubule further said “What people should understand is that it was them who went to the UDC to seek for intervention, there is nothing much we can do.”

Asked if they have the numbers to help the UDC to take power come 2019, Modubule said “You were there in Bobonong, did we not have delegates there? We do have the masses and I have no doubt in our people and supporters.”