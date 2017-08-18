Naughty neighbour

OLD MAN FINED P20,000 FOR MARRIAGE WRECKING

A 64-year-old man from Mochudi, who was unable to resist the lure of his neighbour’s attractive young wife, has been fined P20, 000 for marriage wrecking.

Kabelo Setshwano will pay a high price for bedding another man’s wife after the Mochudi Court of Appeal found him responsible for ruining 46-year-old Bogatsu Moeng’s marriage.

Bogatsu’s marriage to Boitumelo Moeng fell apart when he caught his wife walking around their long-time neighbour’s house completely naked.

Revealing the moment he rumbled the affair in January 2016, Bogatsu told The Voice, “I was passing next to his yard when I saw my wife walking out of the kitchen facing the bedroom.

“I abandoned my plans of going where I intended and entered the yard to confront Setshwano. I found my wife naked in his bedroom and I reported the matter to the police,” he said.

The devastated husband went on to say, “Soon after the whole incident, my ex-wife divorced me for him in 2017 – pity their relationship never worked!”

Setshwano, who pleaded guilty to the charge and begged for leniency, was given 12 months to pay the fine, with the option of paying it in the form of eight cows.

He was warned that failure to pay would result in auctioning his property to pay for the debt.

The Customary court of appeal bench further instructed Setshwano to respect the sanctity of marriage.