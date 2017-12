Music lovers will be treated to a fun filled event this Saturday at Boiphitho Farm in Nata.

The Nata Festive Bash will feature heavyweights such as Franco, Sta Luu, Maghebula, Slizer, DJ La Timmy, Gouveia and many others.

T.H.A.B.O and Mc Maswe will be controlling the proceedings.

P50 gets you in.