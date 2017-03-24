Nasha vows to probe corruption

Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Margret Nasha has already positioned herself for a post beyond 2019 elections.

Oozing optimism about the prospects of her party attaining power in 2019, Nasha who was addressing an Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) rally on Sunday in Tlokweng, said she is going to chair a committee probing corruption.

She said that her main objective will be to interrogate those involved in corrupt practices.

“It is very hurting to see killers being given presidential pardons while Kgosi Kgafela is away in exile simply for flogging someone,” she said as she animatedly paced about the podium.

The former Speaker of the National Assembly complained that murderers were roaming the streets while people who committed less crimes were locked in prisons.

She told the cheering audience that her party has resolved that there was no need to complain of blackout by the national television as they will reach the masses through other alternatives.

“We have taken a decision to speak to Batswana with or without radio and television. We don’t care because their radio always broadcasts about soup and fat cakes while we talk bread and butter issues.”

She then added that it was the first time in history of Botswana where it has taken four months for a writ of elections to be issued.

“I know the writ will be issued when government officials are away on holidays so that they miss elections.”

Meanwhile, former Deputy Police Commissioner Kenny Kapinga has accused Directorate of Intelligence and Security for wanting to run the country instead of focusing on issues of national security.

He explained that DIS is not a law enforcing agency and that they want to silence everyone. “Ba magala masuke,” he said.