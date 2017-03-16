Nare parts ways with Gunners

Extension Gunners will on Saturday face Township Rollers in a BTC Premiership fixture minus Head Coach Daniel ‘Chico’ Nare after he tendered his resignation letter this morning.

The Lobatse giants have of late put up a lukewarm performance in their past five games registering four consecutive draws and a 1-0 loss against Gaborone United last weekend.

Nare is reportedly unhappy with interference of management in his job.

Mapantsula are currently sitting on position six of the league table with 29 points.

Adding to their mounting woes, Gunners will tomorrow morning have their kit sold by public auction at Broadhurst Police Station to settle outstanding debts owed to former coach Keitumetse Pio Paul and former player Raphael Nthwane.

This week the club advertised job vacancies for Manager, Technical Director, Coach, Assistant Coach, defender, striker and midfielder.

The move raised eyebrows with Nare, whose contract is yet to expire, confirming his resignation in the light of the circumstances.

The frustrated tactician however could not reveal further details this afternoon as he said he was on his way to Sun City to clear his head.

“When we were playing against GU management had selected the starting line up for him and he decided to go against their will and select his own first eleven. Our late Chairman Phenyo Gothaang is the one who understood Chico better and he gave him support unlike the others. It is very unfair that Chico had to see his job advertised in the newspaper. Where does that leave him? I think he made the right decision,” said member of the technical team.

Gunners Public Relations Officer Edwin Mabapa could not confirm nor deny receiving coach’s resignation letter.

When asked about the job advert, Mabapa said the Labour procedure requires that they advertise the job 20 days before the current coach’s contract comes to an end.