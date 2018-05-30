Namibian youth take part in global campaign to spread peace

On May 25th, hundreds of youth and representatives of civil society gathered in Windhoek, Namibia to raise awareness for the need to achieve a conflict-free Africa through a peace walk.

The event was jointly hosted by an international peace NGO, Heavenly Culture, World Peace and Restoration of Light (HWPL), its affiliated group, the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG), and the Namibia Youth Development Organization, which was joined by scores of hopeful youth to invest in the work of peace.

The peace walk formed part of the 5th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of World Peace which has been carried out in 100 cities in 50 countries including South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, South Korea, UK, the U.S, India, and China. This global movement is aimed to promote a culture of peace based on the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW).

Youth stand together to celebrate the dawn of a conflict-free Africa in Namibia

HWPL, a Non-Governmental Organization affiliated with UN ECOSOC, had the first “Declaration of World Peace” in 2013 to call for all members of society to work together as peace messengers. The Chairman of HWPL, Mr. Man Hee Lee, has highlighted that every person in every country is responsible for establishing world peace.

“Rather than waiting to take peace for granted, it is we who should put an end to all wars to protect humanity and our world and leave peace as a legacy for future generations. Since laws of today cannot compensate for the lives sacrificed in war, what we need is an instrument that protects human life, a law that prevents war.”

The peace walk was held within the vicinity of the Independence Museum. During her address, Thormaline Shitaleni who is a co-founder of Libra Foundation, a Namibian youth-run initiative advocating for gender equality, shared, “Peace can and will be achieved in our generation today, every effort we put into creating peace is one step closer to a conflict-free Africa.”

In addition to this, she reminded the audience of the words that “When the Youth of the world unites, all wars will cease.” stated by Chairman Lee of HWPL.

IPYG members read the Declaration of World Peace at the Independence Museum

The HWPL’s proposed the ‘Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW)’ embodies the value of the ‘Declaration of World Peace’.

The DPCW consisting of 10 articles and 38 clauses addresses principles of conflict resolution and international cooperation for peace building such as respect on the international law, peaceful dispute settlement, and spreading a culture of peace.

Civil society throughout the world is carrying out peace education, peace culture projects, and ‘Legislate Peace Campaign’ to establish a legally binding international law for peace and to create a peaceful environment in the society in cooperation with HWPL.