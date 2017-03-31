Namibian refugees return home

Despite possible reprisals awaiting them in their native country, scores of Namibian refugees from Dukwi Refugee Camp are returning to home.

Situated about 130 kilometers west of Francistown, Dukwi Refugee Camp has been home to over 3000 Caprivians, as Namibians from the Caprivi Strip, now Zambezi Region, are commonly known.

Caprivians fled from the secessionist tensions in the northern Caprivi Strip south into Botswana about wo decades ago.

At the time, the asylum seekers claimed in interviews with Botswana government and United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) officials that they were being terrorized and victimized by a Namibian military security unit sent into the area by the Namibian govt who accused Caprivians of conniving with rebel movement, UNITA.

Since then, the Botswana government in collaboration with the UNHCR alongside other international humanitarian organization has been providing the Namibian refugees with protection.

However, a cessation clause for the estimated 919 Namibian refugees was issued sometime in March 2015, alerting the asylum seekers from Botswana’s southwestern neighbor to have vacated Dukwi Refugee Camp by December of that same year.

In response more than 900 Namibian refugees filed an urgent application with the Lobatse High Court seeking a restraining order to stop the Botswana government from implementing the cessation clause.

The refugees’ application was supported by an affidavit from the Botswana Centre for Human Rights, Ditshwanelo, which also provided assistance by securing legal representation for the group.

In the affidavit, the refugees argue that their return to Namibia would result in them facing reprisals from the Namibian government for alleged political offences they committed prior to their seeking refuge in Botswana in 1998.

However, the much-publicized fears of being persecuted by Namibian authorities upon setting their foot in their native country seem not to be deterring some refugees from choosing to return home.

“Namibian refugees continue to come forward for voluntary repatriation, even in the face of the court order relating to the (refugee) cessation clause of December 2015,” Defense, Justice and Security Minister Shaw Kgathi told parliament recently.

This year alone, Kgathi said eight Namibians have opted for voluntary repatriation, as the government continues to strive towards facilitating the safe return of refugees to their respective countries believed to be the most durable solution.

He added: “The refugees’ voluntary repatriations were facilitated to return home in collaboration with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).”

The minister responsible for justice and security expressed optimism that many more will come forward saying there is no place better than home for any internationally displaced person.