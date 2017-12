South Africa House artist, Naak Musiq will perform at the Maun Sports Complex on the 23rd of December, courtesy of Take It Easy Entertainment.

Supporting the former Generations actor will be Chrispin The Drummer, Gouvier, Ban T, Zeak The God, Big Pun, Chris Manto 7, Mashote, Razor, Maximum and Figos.

Mc BlackPrince and Mzolenzito will be MCs for the night.

Tickets are already at Liquorama for P100 double (limited edition) or P70.

Gates open at 1800hrs.