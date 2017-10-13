Home Entertainment NAA courts Zim artists

Baya

The Northern Arts Awards organisers continue in their spirited mission to grow the brand across the country and beyond.

Organisers have cast their net into Zimbabwe and caught a big fish in the form of Raisedom Baya.

An award winning journalist and Director of film and theatre, is a well travelled artists and author.

He is a Director of the most celebrated Intwasa Arts Festival in Zimbabwe and a member of the Bulawayo Awards Organising Committee.

The NAA awards are slated for 9th December at Adansonia Hotel.

Standard tickets sell for P300 and P500 for VIP.

