The Northern Arts Awards organisers have introduced four new categories to the annual event.

The new categories are Best Rock, Best Arts Supporter, Best Comedy Production and Best Northern Arts Ambassador.

Registration for the popular awards opens on 28th July and closes on 15th September.

Organisers will also host a Nominees Unveiling Dinner at a date yet to be announced.

The Northern Arts Awards are slated for 9th December at Adansonia Hotel.