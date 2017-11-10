NAA activations

With just five weeks left before the third Annual Northern Arts Awards, organisers are on a spirited mission to drum up support and create hype around Francistown’s biggest arts awards.

The awards slated for 9th December at Adansonia Hotel has attracted some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry like Mpho Nakedi, Charma Gal, Jeff Matheatau, Jojo, Maghebula and MC Maswe.

Organisers will hold activations across the country as the countdown begins.

This Saturday they’ll be at Letlhakane next to Carnival Furniture Shop.