After disappeared from the lime light for years, the former Kwaito kid, Mzambiya who is making a comeback to the entertainment industry will be performing at Dladleng Entertainment Centre in Moshupa tomorrow.

Performing alongside Mzambiya at the revamped place which is now under new management will be Mapetla, Billa, 7ven, Kaycee, Skazzo, Jowzykhert and on DJs side will be Ayo, Stranger, Deco, Openineyo.

The show which was organised by Mmabana Media will cost patrons P50 at the gate.