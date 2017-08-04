Mykop to host Mayor’s bash

My Kind of Place Lounge at Riverwalk Mall will tomorrow host the Mayor’s Birthday bash.

Gaborone City Council’s number one citizen, Kagiso Thutlwe will hold a massive celebration for his 33rd birthday.

Since being elected a councillor for Village ward under the Umbrella for Democratic Change, Thutlwe has been celebrating his birthdays in style.

Though cagey with information for this year’s celebrations, the invitation says that there will be many surprises.

The Mayor has decided to go for strictly black tie as the dress code and revellers will be required to part with P100 at the entrance.