Popular talent search program MyStar will be in Francistown this weekend at Adansonia Hotel.

The Francistown leg which Grooving in the Ghetto (GIG) has learnt is being sponsored by Botswana Democratic Party Parliamentary candidate for Francistown South Modiri Lucas will start at 3pm and entry charge is P30.

Lucas told GIG that he saw it fit to invite Mystar to Francistown to inspire local young people to aspire to be professional musicians.