Muzila slams bogus prophets

Worried Francistown mayor, Sylvia Muzila, has slammed exploitative pastors and churches for potentially reversing the gains made in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Muzila charged that some fly-by-night pastors, especially foreign preachers, are responsible for misleading and scamming the gullible faith-hungry people living with the virus.

“While we are busy fighting the disease, I have been reliably informed that some prophets and churches are urging their congregants who are living with the virus to stop treatment after praying for them,” she exclaimed.

The Mayor added it has come to her attention that some Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART) drugs have been found dumped next to certain churches after congregants were urged to throw them away.

“It is very wrong for prophets to do that. Let us follow what the medical doctors have instructed us to do!

“Yes, your prophet can pray for you such that your kids can pass at school. And they will pass at school. But for this one ya dipilisi, no prophet can pray for you for the virus to be totally suppressed in your body,” stressed Muzila.

This recent development threatens to tarnish the country’s proud history of being at the forefront of the fight against HIV/AIDS

Botswana became the first country to introduce free ART some two decades ago, soon after former President Festus Gontebanye Mogae came into office.

Mogae’s revolutionary move originally received mixed reviews, as many of his critics believed he was wasting taxpayers’ money.

However, the shrewd Mogae continued with the ground-breaking programme that would later receive thumbs up from both locals and the international community because of its positive impact.

To carry on the legacy of fighting the endemic and end the scourge by the year 2030, city mayors across the globe took a deliberate resolution at a Paris summit on World Aids day in 2014 to take an active role in ending the pandemic through the 90-90-90 initiative.

It is through this initiative that city mayors across the country have agreed to ensure that 90 per cent of their respective residents have tested, know their HIV status and eventually enrol on the life prolonging ART programme.