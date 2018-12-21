Muzila hails hi-tech games room

Francistown City Mayor, Sylvia Muzila has commended Chinese businessman Gao Yang for setting up his newly opened Big Players games room in her city.

The revolutionary game park at Tati River Mall, which boasts of the latest gaming equipment such as VAR/3D machines, a mini-park and casino for kids, was officially launched last Wednesday.

Speaking at the grand opening, an impressed Muzila said the introduction of a games room was in-line with the city’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“It is a modern business in a modern mall. When we talk about sustainable cities we mean with this kind of technology,” quipped Muzila.

She further said she expects the games room to bring much-needed vibrancy to her city and indeed Tati River Mall, which was in danger of becoming a ‘white elephant’.

She said the initiative was in accordance to President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi’s road map of creating cities that embrace modern day technologies.

“There’s a need for similar projects in Francistown to enhance technological development in the city,” she noted, adding the state-of-the-art technology used at Big Players would give the city’s younger generation useful access to, and knowledge of, high-tech machinery.

Muzila further pleaded with the Ghetto’s youth to emulate Yang by venturing into business to create employment for themselves and others.

“This business is owned by a young person so I believe it will grow and lead to other establishments in Francistown and even the country at large,” she said.

Meanwhile, Itekeng Ward Councillor Lesego Kwambala also hailed the establishment of the game park in his constituency.

He said despite the size of his constituency, which is amongst the biggest in the city, there are few places of entertainment for kids.

“There’s nothing here to keep our young people occupied! Hopefully this establishment will help them spend their time productively,” Kwambala said.

The youthful councillor however cautioned about spending too much time at the games room and neglecting other important household chores.

“There should be monitoring by parents,” Kwambala stressed.

For his part, Big Players Managing Director predicted his business would go a long way in sustaining and boosting the second city’s economy, as well as creating employment for residents.

“As we live in the era of globalisation we should embrace technology to further enhance relations,” said Yang.