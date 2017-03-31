Muzila endorse FJF

Francistown Mayor Sylvia Muzila has been made the face of the inaugural Francistown Jazz Festival slated for the 8th April at the old Francistown stadium.

The Mayor recently received an award on behalf of Francistown Council for her leading role in the support of the Northern Arts Awards.

She is known to support arts in the city by encouraging young people to fully utilise available programmes to further advance their arts.

Speaking at a recent press conference where she was unveiled as the face of the historic festival, Muzila said FJF is a welcome development as it is inline with the city’s 2020 vision.