Muyengwa releases ‘Waaba a tsile’

Elisha Muyengwa of Farm Boys International has released a single called, ‘Waaba a tsile’ – a song with an unerring resemblance to the controversial one released by Kwaito Kwasa star, Vee, which has the same title and similar lyrics.

Although he is yet to establish himself as a household name, Muyengwa already has an album under his belt and four singles.

He has worked with artists such as Mingo Touch, DJ Gouveia, Bangu, Chef Gustos and Tido.

“As a solo artist it is hard to penetrate the industry but with determination and good music I am hopeful that I will reach the international market,” Muyengwa told Big Weekend optimistically.

However, his latest single, which was released on the 8th of this month, is likely to confuse people because of its similarities to Vee’s song.

“I don’t know how we got to release the same thing but it is something that I have to find out – someone backstabbed me!” he claimed angrily.