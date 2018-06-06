Music galore awaits Lobatse International Beef Festival

• Lady Zamar revealed as headlining act. • Lobatse DJ’s called on to enter competition, to be eligible for a slot on the coveted line up.

The 6th annual Lobatse International Beef Festival (LIBF), slated for the Lobatse Town Park on the 30th of June 2018, has revealed popular South African dance music singer Lady Zamar, as their headlining act.

The LIBF is an event aimed at promoting the beef industry of Botswana to the residents of Botswana in a fun-filled family atmosphere.

The event showcases local meat favorites, vendors,popular local artists as well as notable supporting local artists.

Among those secured on the line up so far is crooner of the moment, Motlha of MmaMotse fame and Botswana’s best DJs across an array of genres.

This installment of the LIBF will see a local up and coming Lobatse DJ accorded the opportunity for a coveted slot at the event, through a Competition dubbed “Lobatse’s Sauce DJ”.

This competition calls upon all up and coming DJs, native to Lobatse, to submit their best mixes via Facebook, to be eligible for a slot on the line up, as well as bragging rights for having been a part of the event.

The competition closes for entries on the 15th of June 2018.

LIBF 2018 has been slated for the 30th of June, at the Lobatse Town Park, from 10am.

Traditional favourites like Mokoto, Mokwetjepe and Serobe are part of the delicacies that will form part of this year’s offering to revelers as well as an enhanced experience for the entire family.

Whether you are a food lover in search of a tasty and hearty feast or out with friends or family, this year’s LIBF is sure to exceed expectations as the event is promising revelers a culinary adventure coupled with premium entertainment.

Ticket holders will be spoilt for choice with options of“bottomless” pap (phaleche), sorghum (bogobe) and beans to compliment the sizzling steaks, warm and hearty soul food as well as innovative meat pairings on offer.

VIP Hospitality marquees at the LIBF 2018 will give guests a VIP food experience prepared by celebrated local Chefs.

Guests can also treat themselves to the bevy of beverages on offer from showcasing suppliers on the day.

One can take advantage of networking opportunities while enjoying premium food and entertainment on offer at this year’s LIBF.

Tickets are available at all Webtickets for P200 and P550 for VIP respectively with the option of delivery in and around Gaborone available for purchases of over 10 tickets.

LIBF 2018 is proudly sponsored by Botswana Agricultural Marketing Board, (BAMB), Med Rescue International (MRI), Bokomo and Masterprint.